Cost: $7 per person, Children 12 and under Free



51St West Virginia Outdoor Sports Show

is the biggest and best in the region!

Friday, February 7

4 PM - 9 PM

Saturday, February 8

10 AM - 9 PM

Sunday, February 9

Noon - 5 PM

Come see the newest inventory in

RV’s, Boats, & ATV’s!

Offering special deals!



4th Annual West Virginia State University Adventure Challenge Passport

Visit the following Adventure Challenge Stations:

The Little General Catch N’ Release Trout Pond offers families a “hands on” opportunity to catch and release a fish, turns are in 5 minute rounds, and offered during the entire duration of the show. Fishing is free to all participants.

Experience Disc Golf in our upper lobby and meet three-time world champion Johnny Sias.

Hit your target at the Boy Scout Safety Shooting Range

Learn the Core Values and Healthy Habits as you take on The First Tee of West Virginia’s Putting Challenge

Take the WV Army National Guard Rock Wall Climbing Challenge.

Test your racing skills in the Lego Pinewood Derby! Participants in the West Virginia State University Adventure challenge Passport are eligible to receive the 4rd Annual collectible patch!

The show features the mountain bests, things to explore in WV & places to stay .



Register for a chance to win a Pro River Outfitters Custom Package:

Enjoy a 6.5 hour New River Fishing Trip on one of the most beautiful sections of the New River. Two anglers will enjoy a fantastic day which will include a shore lunch, drinks, snacks and equipment. The package includes a one night stay in a New River Loft located in Fayettesville, WV - the heart of New River Country!

Registration is available at the WCHS / FOX 11 booth located in the WV Outdoor Sports Show. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Need not be present to win.

Bring the whole family to enjoy home cooked favorites available in our Terrace CLUb EAtery.





