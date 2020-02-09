skip to main content
51st West Virginia Outdoor Sports Show
Date:
Feb 07 - Feb 09, 2020
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location(s):
Coliseum
Exhibit & Convention Hall
Grand Ball Room
Category(s):
Exhibit Shows
Cost: $7 per person, Children 12 and under Free
51St West Virginia Outdoor Sports Show
is the biggest and best in the region!
Friday, February 7
4 PM - 9 PM
Saturday, February 8
10 AM - 9 PM
Sunday, February 9
Noon - 5 PM
Come see the newest inventory in
RV’s, Boats, & ATV’s!
Offering special deals!
4th Annual West Virginia State University Adventure Challenge Passport
Visit the following Adventure Challenge Stations:
The
Little General Catch N’ Release Trout Pond
offers families a “hands on” opportunity to catch and release a fish, turns are in 5 minute rounds, and offered during the entire duration of the show. Fishing is free to all participants.
Experience
Disc Golf
in our upper lobby and meet three-time world champion Johnny Sias.
Hit your target at the
Boy Scout Safety Shooting Range
Learn the Core Values and Healthy Habits as you take on
The First Tee of West Virginia’s Putting Challenge
Take the
WV Army National Guard Rock Wall
Climbing Challenge.
Test your racing skills in the
Lego Pinewood Derby!
Participants in the West Virginia State University Adventure challenge Passport are eligible to receive the 4rd Annual collectible patch!
The show features the mountain bests, things to explore in WV & places to stay .
Register for a chance to win a Pro River Outfitters Custom Package:
Enjoy a 6.5 hour New River Fishing Trip on one of the most beautiful sections of the New River. Two anglers will enjoy a fantastic day which will include a shore lunch, drinks, snacks and equipment. The package includes a one night stay in a New River Loft located in Fayettesville, WV - the heart of New River Country!
Registration is available at the WCHS / FOX 11 booth located in the WV Outdoor Sports Show. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Need not be present to win.
Bring the whole family to enjoy home cooked favorites available in our Terrace CLUb EAtery.
Thank you to WCHS ABC 8 & FOX 11, Exclusive Partner, and to all Sponsors!
Show Partner
Grand Prize Sponsor
WVSU Adventure Challenge Passport
Catch N' Release Trout Pond
Exclusive Hotel Sponsor
Media Partner
Media Partner
Media Partner
Media Partner
Adventure Challenge Sponsor
