Forever Johnnie Cash: The Musical Tribute

There are no COVID 19 testing or proof of vaccination requirements to attend this event. We follow state and local guidelines which are not requiring masks. Mask wearing is a personal option.



Forever Johnny Cash: The Musical Tribute,” brings together world class musicians to create the perfect blend of present and past.Mallory’s vision is to spotlight all the wonderful memories and connection to Johnny Cash’s music. Audiences will experience the joys of that simpler time, while making new memories with friends and family. The result is a show in which audiences of all ages can proudly take part. For more information visit Facebook and Instagram @foreverjohnnycashtribute

Artist Information

It all started with a call from Nashville: “Are you still singing Johnny Cash?” A well-respected promotional firm was doing some work with the Cash Family and asked

the show’s creator, Rick Mallory, to make the trip up to meet country music family royalty.



Mallory has performed with Tommy Cash and Mark Alan Cash on several occasions, and even officiated a wedding at Johnny Cash’s farmhouse in Bon Aqua, TN. Inspired by the family’s love for Johnny, Mallory determined to create a first-class tribute show to honor the Man in Black and his legendary contributions to music history.



It quickly became apparent to Rick that a crucial element was missing – that powerful female lead who could breathe life and soaring vocals into the role of Johnny’s “June.” Enter Jacksonville’s finest young female vocalist “Godiva.” An amazing original artist in her own right, she has completed the missing piece to the show