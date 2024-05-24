The Parlor Club - Premium Club

Premium Club
Tucked away in the lower concourse exists a club only known to a select few... The Parlor Club offers you an ultimate premium club Experience like no other in the area.
PARLOR CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES
- Complimentary Hors d'oeuvres and Non-alcoholic Beverages
- Access to the Full-service Parlor Club Bar
- Dedicated Parlor Club Entrance with Concierge & Security
- Restroom Access outside the Club Entrance
Have questions about Parlor Club?
Call our Club Concierge, Amanda Chapman at 304-357-7424 or email CLUB SEATS
*Club Seats are located in the reserved bowl seating area in prime location
**For a limited time waiving the Membership FEE