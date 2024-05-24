 The Parlor Club - Premium Club
All Tickets May Be Purchased At The Box Office Located at 301 Clendenin St , Mon -Fri 10am -2pm
Search

Sign up for email updates from Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Get Updates
BOX OFFICE Hours & Directions
Tickets
Home > Events > THE PARLOR CLUB

THE PARLOR CLUB

The Ultimate Premium Club Experience

Premium Club

Tucked away in the lower concourse exists a club only known to a select few... The Parlor Club offers you an ultimate premium club Experience like no other in the area.


PARLOR CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDES
  • Complimentary Hors d'oeuvres and Non-alcoholic Beverages
  • Access to the Full-service Parlor Club Bar
  • Dedicated Parlor Club Entrance with Concierge & Security
  • Restroom Access outside the Club Entrance

Have questions about Parlor Club?
Call our Club Concierge, Amanda Chapman at 304-357-7424 or email CLUB SEATS


*Club Seats are located in the reserved bowl seating area in prime location

**For a limited time waiving the Membership FEE

Click BUY NOW to purchase tickets. Limit of two tickets per order.

Please use your mobile number when ordering, your tickets will be sent to you by text.
Warren Zeiders Parlor Club
Warren Zeiders Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
May 24, 2024
$75.00
Buy Now
Ludacris, TI & Ying Yang Twins Parlor Club
Ludacris, TI & Ying Yang Twins Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
June 13, 2024
$175.00
Buy Now
Jordan Davis Parlor Club
Jordan Davis Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
July 26, 2024
$135.00
Buy Now
Heart Parlor Club
Heart Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
Aug 23, 2024
$190.00
Buy Now
Koe Wetzel Parlor Club
Koe Wetzel Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
Sept 04, 2024
$99.00
Buy Now
Foreigner Parlor Club
Foreigner Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
Sept 23, 2024
$165.00
Buy Now
Lainey Wilson Parlor Club
Lainey Wilson Parlor Club
ADD TO Google Calendar Outlook Calendar
Nov 03, 2024
$180.00
Buy Now
Back to
Top
Tickets
BOX OFFICE Hours & Directions Contact Site Map Privacy, Terms & Cookies Purchase Policy